Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

