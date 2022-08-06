Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.9 %

Shares of AERI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,767. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.