Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($117.53) to €107.00 ($110.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($116.49) to €111.00 ($114.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €140.00 ($144.33) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.40.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

