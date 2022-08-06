Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE AFL opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

