Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

