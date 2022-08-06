Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APD traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.87.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

