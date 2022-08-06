Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

