Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

