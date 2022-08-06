Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $30.05. 1,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Aisin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Aisin Company Profile



Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Further Reading

