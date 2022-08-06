Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,591. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.64.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 399,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 396,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,301.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 292,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 527,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 263,825 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

