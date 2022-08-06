Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Cap of $63.94 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and $314,278.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003673 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00132009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068410 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,576,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

