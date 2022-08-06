Aleph.im (ALEPH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $424,967.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $63.75 million and $424,967.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,576,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.