Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.23 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $10.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,206,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,974,394. The firm has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

