Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Alico Stock Up 0.1 %

ALCO stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Alico has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 10.8% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 127,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alico by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

