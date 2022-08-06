Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 6.7 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,877,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

