All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. All Sports has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

