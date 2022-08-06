Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ALLK stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
