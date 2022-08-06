Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Performance

ALLK stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

About Allakos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

