Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $837.20. 42,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $784.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alleghany

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alleghany

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.