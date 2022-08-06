Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 13.5 %

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 93.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $698,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

