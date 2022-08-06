Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

