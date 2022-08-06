Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of MDRX stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.
Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
