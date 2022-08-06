Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

