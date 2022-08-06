Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Cap of $40.06 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00006483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $40.06 million and $4.42 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067694 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

