Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,260.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $32,973.42 and $127,260.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00623613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015653 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.