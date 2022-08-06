Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $62.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.89) to €53.00 ($54.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($76.29) to €69.00 ($71.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

AMADY opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

