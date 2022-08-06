Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 633,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,537. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 247.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

