American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Review

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79% 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Public Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.72 $17.75 million $0.80 19.89 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.28 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.76

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Public Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.85%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

American Public Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

