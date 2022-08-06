Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Trading Up 2,762.7%

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) traded up 2,762.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24). 4,817,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,216,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Amerisur Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.18. The firm has a market cap of £241.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

