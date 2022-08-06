Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.50

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.50 and traded as low as $22.01. Ames National shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2,364 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ames National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.