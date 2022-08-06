Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00 to $18.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.00-$18.00 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.83. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.