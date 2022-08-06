Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 188.78% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00 to $18.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.00-$18.00 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.25. 2,723,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Amgen by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 215,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

