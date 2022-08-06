AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 8.9 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 496.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

