AMO Coin (AMO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.00 Million

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and $312,103.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068195 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.