Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $25.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.25 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

