Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $40.67 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

