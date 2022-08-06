Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $233,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SRLN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

