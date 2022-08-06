Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

