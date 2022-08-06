Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,663 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.