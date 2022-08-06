Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.80

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.80 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.06). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.07), with a volume of 30,466 shares traded.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.60. The stock has a market cap of £98.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,720.00.

Anglo Asian Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 160.18%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

