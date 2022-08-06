APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

APA stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.48.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

