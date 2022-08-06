APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $17.30 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of APi Group

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $980,000.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

