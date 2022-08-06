APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $17.30 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $980,000.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Earnings History for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

