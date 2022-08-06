AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $584,039.46 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $584,039.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.3 %

APPF opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

