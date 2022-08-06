Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.91)-(0.86) EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. Appian has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. Appian’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,261 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

