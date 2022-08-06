Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

