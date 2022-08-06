Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $2.80 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

