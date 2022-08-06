Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 22.49 and a quick ratio of 22.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

