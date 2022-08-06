Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-$17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.76 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.53.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 3,269,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,066. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

