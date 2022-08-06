Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 38.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

