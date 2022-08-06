Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 14,310 shares trading hands.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 13.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

