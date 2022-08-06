Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $60.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2250 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 69,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

