Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Arcosa Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of ACA opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $60.48.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2250 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Arcosa
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 69,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
