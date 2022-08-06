Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 177.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.